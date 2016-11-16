Government issues fines as UberEats starts service

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Directorate-General of Highways yesterday issued 12 fines to Uber Taiwan and motorcyclists working for its food delivery service UberEats, with the penalties on the first day of the service topping NT$600,000 (US$18,826).

The company violated article 77 of the Highway Act (公路法), the DGH said, adding that each contravention is liable to a penalty of between NT$50,000 and NT$150,000.

Motorcyclists working as couriers for UberEats could see their licenses suspended for between two and six months, the directorate said.

The directorate said that it launched the crackdown on Uber motorcyclists between 11am and 2pm yesterday at restaurants listed by the app, adding that it would continue to pursue delivery drivers so long as Uber is provideing the service illegally.

The launch of UberEats has disrupted the market order and affected the businesses of legal operators, the directorate said.

UberEats users do not have to pay for delivery costs during the service’s promotional phase, and there is no minimum order, the company said, adding that UberEats would deliver to a customer who orders only one bubble tea.

To address the issue, Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said a proposal to amend the Highway Act to increase the punishments on illegal taxi operators is to be deliberated at the Legislative Yuan on Nov. 28.

The amendment, proposed by the Democratic Progressive Party caucus, would increase the possible fines from the current NT$50,000 to NT$150,000 to NT$100,000 to NT$25 million.

The amendment would also allow members of the public to claim financial rewards for helping the government clamp down on Uber drivers.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications said in a statement that it would ask the Ministry of Health and Welfare to look into how the food is delivered by UberEats, adding that the eateries should be held accountable if they compromise the safety of the deliveries by failing to follow due procedures and or by working with illegal delivery service providers.

The transportation ministry said that it would also send an official notice to Apple Inc and Google Inc, the developers of the iOS and Android operating systems respectively, asking them to remove apps that are being used by consumersto engage in illegal activities.