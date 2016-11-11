President urges unity as DPP marks 30th anniversary

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday at an event marking the establishment of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) called for solidarity within the party and asked party members to be humble and attentive to public opinion as her administration faces protests.

The DPP hosted a luncheon at Taipei’s Grand Hotel to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the party’s foundation, which was attended by 160 founding members, including former Examination Yuan president Yao Chia-wen (姚嘉文), former DPP chairman Hsu Hsin-liang (許信良), former premiers Yu Shyi-kun (游錫堃) and Chang Chun-hsiung (張俊雄) and former Presidential Office secretary-general Yeh Chu-lan (葉菊蘭).

Tsai expressed her gratitude to party members and said that party solidarity within is crucial as it governs the nation.

Founding members risked their lives and freedom to establish the party and fight for democracy during the Martial Law era to ensure a better future for the nation and the generations to come, Tsai said.

The DPP has come a long way from building its presence in local councils and governments to dominating the legislature and winning the presidency as Taiwanese political awareness has increased, she said.

“We have encountered many difficulties over the past six months. Many of the problems are longstanding, and different voices have emerged when we are trying to roll out reforms and solve the problems,” she said.

The Tsai administration’s approval ratings have been steadily declining since it came to power in May and a series of protests have erupted during the period, the latest of which is targeting planned amendments to the to the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法).

The DPP promoted tolerance when it was in the opposition and that remains unchanged since the party gained power, Tsai said.

Party members have to be patient, unified and firm about the direction that the government takes, she said, adding that the party has a plan and a road map, and demonstrates resolve.

“We have established ourselves on social movements and we know that the most important thing in a democracy is to allow different voices be heard. As the ruling party, we have to be patient, we have to listen and we have to be humble,” she said, repeating the keywords of her inaugural address.