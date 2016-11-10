Levels of PM2.5 increased over past three years: EPA

Staff writer, with CNA

Levels of PM2.5 — fine particulate matter measuring 2.5 micrometers or smaller — have increased over the past three years, with construction and paving the main culprits, the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) said yesterday.

On average, 77,182 tonnes of PM2.5 was emitted each year for the past three years, an increase of 3,327 tonnes, or 4.5 percent, compared with the EPA’s 2013 records, data released on Tuesday last week showed.

However, there was a 24.6 percent drop in overall air pollutant levels, the data showed.

The agency said the increase in PM2.5 emissions was due to increased construction activity and material from roads, which combined were found to be responsible for more than 40 percent of PM2.5.

The second and third most significant factors contributing to the increase in PM2.5 were motor vehicle emissions and industrial emissions, the EPA said.

In terms of concentrations, Kaohsiung had the highest PM2.5 levels, followed by Taichung and Taoyuan, it said.

The administration said industrial emissions were largely responsible for the high levels of PM2.5 in Kaohsiung and Taichung.