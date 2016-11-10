Group says 40% of children face ‘violence’ at home

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

More than 40 percent of children and adolescents have faced physical or verbal “violence” from their parents, a survey by the Child Welfare League Foundation showed yesterday.

The survey was conducted using stratified proportion sampling of fifth-grade to eighth-grade students in September and last month, collecting 1,593 valid responses to a questionnaire.

Forty-six percent of respondents said they had been beaten by their parents, while 28.3 percent said they had been injured in such incidents, the survey showed, adding that 49.2 percent reported being yelled at, 26.8 percent insulted “with words that hurt their self-esteem,” 19.1 percent reprimanded in public and 12.8 percent exposed to “verbal violence.”

Among respondents, 16.9 percent said they felt emotionally neglected by their parents, 9.2 percent said their parents never praise them, while 7.1 percent said their parents view them as worthless, the foundation said, adding that 53.3 percent of the children who reported neglect said they feel that they are “good for nothing.”

Foundation executive director Chen Li-ju (陳麗如) said the way parents raise children can greatly affect their emotional development.

Chen said parents should control their emotions, take a deep breath and try to communicate with their children with an understanding attitude instead of beating or yelling at them.

The survey also showed that children who are often subjected to violence or emotional neglect might have lower self-esteem and more anxiety, Chen said, adding that the survey found that 9.1 percent of respondents have considered running away from home, many of whom also reported being beaten, scolded or neglected.

Parents should raise their children with “more hugs, not beatings, more chatting, not scolding,” and “more outings, not staying at home all the time,” it said, adding that parents should not beat children for any reason or use hurtful language.