Child blasts pepper spray, MRT carriages evacuated

By Lee Ya-wen, Chung Hung-lian and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A child unintentionally discharged pepper spray on Saturday on Taipei’s MRT railway system, resulting in the evacuation of hundreds of passengers, with many commuters saying they were unhappy with Taipei Rapid Transit Corp’s response to the incident.

Taipei Rapid Transit Corp spokesman Lin Chi-yao (凌啟堯) on Sunday confirmed the incident, saying a child used pepper spray belonging to a relative as a train was arriving at Sanchong Station (三重) on the Zhonghe-Xinlu Line (中和新蘆).

About 300 people were affected by the fumes and most people evacuated the train on their own, while station staff instructed remaining passengers to evacuate and wait for the next train, Lin said, adding that the situation was resolved in about four minutes.

No one on the scene requested medical assistance, but commuters who felt ill as a result of the incident and went to a hospital are to be reimbursed if they bring medical documents and their EasyCard to a customer service station, Lin said.

The adult responsible for the child who caused the incident is to be fined NT$10,000 under Article 50-1 of the Mass Rapid Transit Act (大眾捷運法), which forbids interference with the normal operations of the MRT, Lin said.

Pepper spray is known to accidentally discharge, Lin said, adding that commuters who carry such devices should handle their belongings with extra care.

Several commuters said they were unhappy with how the incident was handled.

“Everyone was coughing and a whole day later my throat still feels bad. Taipei Rapid Transit Corp told us that a child had accidentally discharged pepper spray, but did not tell us what to do or whether pepper spray is harmful. They did not do anything for us afterward,” passenger Hung Shao-chin (洪少欽) said on Sunday.

Chang Gung Memorial Hospital Division of Clinical Toxicology director Yen Tzung-hai (顏宗海) said the composition of commercially available pepper spray varies greatly, with some comprised of chili powder or chili liquid mixed with other irritants, and some brands deploy 2-chlorobenzalmalononitrile compounds, or “CS gas.”

Inhalation or contact could lead to coughing, involuntary tear secretions or, in severe cases, cause asthma attacks, while skin contact could result in painful inflammation, Yen said.

People exposed to pepper spray who experience ongoing discomfort should seek medical treatment, Yen said.

Additional reporting by Chiu Yi-tung