Business rises for baker who posted A-bian video

Staff writer, with CNA

Supporters of a Kaohsiung baker who became known after uploading a video of former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) walking in a local park have ordered so much bread that the man said it would take him two to three weeks to clear the backlog. Huang Shih-fu (黃士福) became a household name after his video of Chen walking in a city park — chiding him and even threatening to sue him — went viral on the Internet.

The video shows the former president engaged in a spirited exchange, while on medical parole from a 20-year jail sentence for corruption.

The baker has received threatening calls from Chen sympathizers who demanded that the Kaohsiung City Government send tax and public health officials to inspect his small kitchen, which bakes products for sale at a park stall.

Huang has since been visited by tax and health officials, and was told by his landlord that when his current lease ends he will have to look for a new place from which to run his business.

However, hearing of the baker’s situation, former vice president Wu Den-yih (吳敦義), a former Kaohsiung mayor, asked friends to place orders for Huang’s bread on his behalf.

Wu also promised to help Huang find a new place of business.

Other supporters either visited his stall to buy his daily produce or ordered more.

One anonymous supporter paid tens of thousands of New Taiwan dollars for Huang’s bread to be donated to charity organizations.

Huang said he has received so many orders that it will take him two to three weeks to fill them.

Chen has asked media outlets to stop playing the film, saying: “I do not feel comfortable at being in the media. I just want my old life back.”