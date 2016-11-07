Medical tourism is helped by rise in non-Chinese clients

By Wu Liang-yi / Staff reporter

Despite the decline in the number of Chinese tourists visiting Taiwan, the medical tourism industry has enjoyed steady growth, thanks to a change of emphasis to visitors from Europe, North America, Hong Kong and Macau.

Ministry of Health and Welfare statistics showed that about 69,000 medical visas were issued from January to August, down from the approximately 80,000 issued during the same period last year.

However, both the number of visitors coming for medical treatment or medical cosmetology and the output of the industry have been growing steadily.

From 2008 to last year, 63 medical institutions treating patients from abroad have seen the number of foreign patients rise from about 68,000 to about 300,000, ministry data showed.

The industry’s output has also increased from NT$2 billion (US$63.55 million at the current exchange rate) to about NT$15.9 billion over the same period, the data showed.

The industry has also seen significant growth in patients from Southeast Asia, whose numbers rose from 15 percent of medical tourism arrivals in 2008 to close to 22 percent last year, statistics showed.

A few medical tourism operators two years ago began to diversify their client base, anticipating a possible decline in Chinese tourist numbers.

The Taipei Wellness Clinic and Resort targets high-end customers from Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Macau and US citizens of the Chinese descent.

Foreigners accounted for 11 percent of the clinic’s patients last year, including 9 percent from China, clinic vice president Tsai Tsai-wan (蔡才灣) said.

Foreigners have accounted for 19 percent of the clinic’s clientele this year, including 13 percent from China, he said.

The clinic’s revenue has risen this year as well, he said, adding that while it is important to keep Chinese, it is better not to put all your eggs in one basket.

Some medical tour operators said they have begun to tap different client sources, including tourists from the Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Macau as well as independent tourists from China.

The decrease in Chinese tour group numbers has helped bring back Taiwanese and other local clients, as the large tour groups sometimes affected the quality of treatment other clients would receive, they said.