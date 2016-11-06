Chen Shui-bian granted medical parole extension

Staff writer, with CNA

A request by former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) to again have his medical parole extended has been approved, Taichung Prison said on Friday.

Chen’s parole, which has been extended seven times previously, is to be extended for another three months until Feb. 4, the prison said, citing a decision by the Agency of Corrections at the Ministry of Justice.

The prison said that although a recent video sparked discussions among the public about Chen’s health, the decision to extend Chen’s parole was based on a medical evaluation by a team of doctors who assess the former president monthly.

In its latest report, the team said Chen, who is 66, needs to continue psychological and physical treatment outside prison because his condition has not shown significant improvement, prison authorities said.

Chen, who was in office from 2000 to 2008, has served more than six years of a 20-year prison sentence in jail for several convictions on corruption charges.

He was given parole on medical grounds in January last year because of concerns the prison hospital could not adequately care for him, as he was diagnosed with several medical conditions, including depression, suspected Parkinson’s disease and brain atrophy.

In a video posted online, Chen was seen walking near his home in Kaohsiung and yelling at the man who filmed him with his smartphone, fueling accusations that his illness might be fabricated to avoid serving time in jail.

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chu (陳菊) has called on the public to stop harassing the former president.