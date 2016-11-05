Diabetic retinopathy a leading cause of blindness: group

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Diabetic retinopathy is one of the leading causes of blindness, with people with diabetes 25 times at risk of permanent vision loss compared with non-diabetics, health groups said.

Ahead of the UN’s World Diabetes Day on Nov. 14, several health groups, the Health Promotion Administration and the Taipei Department of Health held a small fair in the square outside the Taipei City Council building to raise public awareness about diabetes.

According to a Health Promotion Administration survey in 2011, the prevalence of diabetic retinopathy among Taiwanese with diabetes is 26.5 percent.

That means about one in every four diabetics suffers from the complication that affects the eyes.

About half of people with type 2 diabetes develop diabetic retinopathy witihin 10 years, Taiwanese Association of Diabetes Educators secretary-general Wang Chih-yuan (王治元) said.

He added that research in other countries has suggested that diabetic retinopathy has become the leading cause of blindness in people aged between 20 and 74.

Taipei Veterans General Hospital ophthalmologist Liu Rui-ling (劉瑞玲) said that chronically high blood sugar levels could damage retinal blood vessels, leading to permanent blindness.

Early symptoms of diabetic retinopathy can be difficult to detect, so it is important for diabetics not only to control their glucose levels properly, but also to get an eye examination at least once every six months, Wang said.

However, a survey by the National Health Insurance in 2012 showed that less than 30 percent of diabetics get regular eye examinations, he said.

Getting proper medical treatment at an early stage of the disease can reduce the risk of becoming blind by 50 percent, he added.

The association urged diabetics to remember the following: to control their post-prandial and fasting blood-sugar levels and keep the percentage of glycosylated hemoglobin in the blood to less than 7 percent; get a glycosylated hemoglobin examination every three months; and get an eye examination every six months.