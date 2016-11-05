City puts up road signs to protect crossing frogs

By Lai Hsiao-tung and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

New Taipei City is taking measures to protect frogs during their breeding season because many are killed when crossing roads to get to breeding grounds.

September to December is the breeding season for frogs in Taiwan. During this time frogs are often seen crossing roads in the city’s Sansia District (三峽) as they make their way toward creeks.

Conservationists say the frogs are often run over by drivers who do not see them because they are so small.

The city’s Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office recently installed signs along roads cautioning drivers to watch out for frogs, the first time such signs have been posted in the city.

One resident, surnamed Lin (林), who has been researching frogs in the area, told the office that the majority of frogs reproduce along a 3.5km stretch of road between Basian Bridge and Manyueyuan Forest Recreation Area (滿月圓森林遊樂區).

Lin said that Taiwan groove-toed frogs (Rana sauteri) are abundant in that area and cross the road to a creek where they breed, adding that many are killed by passing vehicles.

The office said that they discovered the area is also home to the Asian common toad (Duttaphrynus melanostictus), the Central Formosa toad (Bufo bankorensis), the Buerger’s frog (Buergeria robusta) and the tributary flying frog (Rhacophorus prasinatus) — all of which endemic to Taiwan.

The tributary flying frog is a protected species, the office said, adding that it hopes drivers would be cautious and slow down while passing through the area.

Agricultural Department Director Lee Wen (李玟) said that as the city expands it is more common to see wildlife in urban areas.

Lee said that to prevent the death of wildlife by motor vehicles, a committee is to be established to research and implement ways for animals to safely cross roads.