Sports agency targets Southeast Asia

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Sports Administration said it has budgeted NT$72.7 million (US$2.3 million) to enhance sports ties with Southeast Asian nations next year, adding that the nation would organize events for immigrants and migrant workers from the region.

Agency chief secretary Wang Han-chung (王漢忠) said the plan was stipulated in line with the government’s “new southbound policy.”

He said the funds would be used to subsidize sports associations if they have athletes training for or participating at events in Southeast Asia.

The agency also plans to invite athletes from the region to join events hosted by the High School Basketball League, National Intercollegiate Athletic Games, National High School Athletic Games and Citizens Sports Games, as well as other international events in Taiwan.

New immigrants and migrant workers from Southeast Asia would also be able to compete at the Citizens Sports Games, Wang said.

“Immigrants from these countries can form a team and join the Citizens Sports Games next year, which will be hosted by Yilan County. They can compete with us in the categories that are their strengths,” he said. “As for migrant workers, many of them play soccer at sports parks on holidays. We plan to organize games specifically for migrant workers.”

In addition, funding would be used to facilitate further exchange of leaders handling sports affairs in Taiwan and those in Southeast Asian nations, Wang said, adding that the administration would also invite government officials and sports association’s representatives from members of ASEAN to attend the APEC Sports Policy Expert Networking Conference.

Each Southeast Asian nation has its strength, such as badminton in Indonesia, soccer in Thailand and archery in India, the Sports Administration said.

The plan would not only increase exchanges between Taiwanese athletes and those from Southeast Asian nations, but would also ensure that the rights of the new immigrants and migrant workers to play sports is protected, the agency said.

In related news, the agency said that it planned to amend the National Sports Act (國民體育法) in view of the rise in disputes between athletes and sports associations.

Before the amendment to the act is drafted, the agency plans to set up an ad hoc task force to handle athletes’ complaints, which could begin operations next month.

Sports Administration Director General Ho Jow-fei (何卓飛) said the act would undergo substantial changes, including raising the percentage of corporate members in an association, having the board of supervisors added to the organizational structure of sports associations and avoiding conflicts of interest.

The proposed amendment would also authorize the establishment of a sports arbitration agency, with the members of the agency being representatives from different sports association, independent third parties and athletes, he said.

The agency could order the dissolution of an association if it is found to be in “severe” breach of government regulations and compromising the public interest, he said, under Article 58 of the Civil Association Act (人民團體法).

Ho said the amendment would be deliberated upon by the Ministry of Education at a meeting this week and again before it is turned over to the Executive Yuan for final approval.

It could be delivered to the Legislative Yuan for review by Dec. 20, he said.