Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

WEATHER

Temperatures to rise

The Central Weather Bureau yesterday forecast clear skies and hot weather across the nation until Friday, as weakened northeasterly winds give way to an Indian summer. Today and tomorrow, daytime highs are expected to reach 34°C in the north and 32°C to 33°C in the center and south, it said. The bureau forecast that northeasterly winds will strengthen again over the weekend, bringing cooler weather to the north and northeast of the nation. Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Administration said that ultraviolet radiation nationwide reached Level 7 yesterday. Readings of Level 6 and Level 7 mean people get sunburn if they are exposed to the sun for 30 minutes, the agency said. It cautioned the public to avoid outdoor activities between 10am and 2pm and to wear protective clothing and use sunscreen if they go outdoors.

TOURISM

Bureau mulls easing rules

The Tourism Bureau yesterday said that it is considering working with other government agencies to extend the legal duration of stay for independent Chinese tourists to boost the stagnating tourism industry. Bureau Deputy Director-General Chang Hsi-tsung (張錫聰) said the bureau hopes that the 15-day limit can be extended to 30 days. The bureau will discuss the issue with the National Immigration Agency and the Mainland Affairs Council, Chang said, adding that the same proposal was raised two years ago, but was not accepted. The agencies would also review other constraints on independent Chinese tourists, such as requiring them to have a at least the equivalent of NT$200,000 in their bank accounts or bank cards, he said. The number of Chinese tourists visiting the nation last month fell 37.8 percent annually to 214,764, according to bureau data.