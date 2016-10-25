New AIT chairman in Taipei this week to meet officials

Staff writer, with CNA

The American Institute in Taiwan’s new chairman, James Moriarty, is on a week-long visit to Taipei, during which he will meet President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

Moriarty arrived on Sunday for his first official visit since taking over from Raymond Burghardt and is scheduled to leave on Saturday, the ministry said.

Moriarty is to call on officials at ministries and government departments for talks on issues related to Taiwan-US ties, it said.

The ministry said it is confident Moriarty’s visit will help boost bilateral links.

The AIT also announced Moriarty’s visit on its Web site.

Moriarty has decades of experience in Asia at senior leadership levels in the US government and the private sector, it said.

He has served as US ambassador to Bangladesh and Nepal, special assistant to the US president and senior director for Asia and director for China affairs at the US National Security Council, the Web site said.

Moriarty led the political section at the AIT from 1995 to 1998, the Web site said.