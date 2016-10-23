Airport bomb threat suspect arrested on return to Kaohsiung

Staff Writer, with CNA

A man who allegedly threatened to blow up Kaohsiung International Airport on Friday was arrested on his return to Kaohsiung from China’s Tianjin on the same day.

The man, identified only by his surname, Su (蘇), allegedly wrote on a Taiwan-Japan exchange forum on Facebook that Kaohsiung airport personnel should pay attention, as he would be bringing a bomb to blow up the airport.

The statement seemingly tried to give the impression that it was written by a Japanese, as it bore a Japanese name.

“The bodies of the people around the airport will also be blown to pieces. I’m a third-grader in elementary school,” the statement said.

Police said that Su, 26, posted the bomb threat.

Two hours after the threat was made, officers went to Su’s home in Kaohsiung’s Fengshan District (鳳山) and discovered that he had gone to China’s Tianjin on a tour with his mother.

Police arrested Su on his return to the airport.

Police said Su suffers from a mild mental illness.

Su said he used his cellphone to post the statement while in China, adding that he had not wanted to return to Taiwan and thought that by posting a threat, it would force the aircraft scheduled to fly from Tianjin to Kaohsiung to be canceled, police said.

Su’s case has been turned over to the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors’ Office over possible violations of the Civil Aviation Act (民用航空法) and intimidation.