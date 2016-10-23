Grand justices turn down ex-Tainan speaker’s appeal

By Jason Pan / Staff Reporter

The Council of Grand Justices on Friday rejected the request of former Tainan City council speaker Lee Chuan-chao (李全教) for a constitutional interpretation over his conviction earlier this year on vote-buying charges stemming from the 2014 nine-in-one elections.

In August, Lee, of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), failed to overturn the verdict of a lower court at the Taiwan High Court and was stripped of his seat on the city council and his position as speaker.

The lower court found that Lee had been involved in vote-buying activities along with his campaign staff, and had distributed up to NT$5,000 to eligible voters.

In the 2014 election, Lee won a council seat for Tainan’s Yujing District (玉井), but reports of his team paying for votes and other violations were rife, prompting prosecutors to launch an investigation.

Lee said that the High Court judge presiding over his case, surnamed Wang (王), should have refrained from taking the case on the grounds of a conflict of interest, as Wang is the husband of a top Tainan prosecutor, who reportedly had a supervisory role on the judicial investigation into Lee’s case.

Lee said that the Code of Civil Procedure (民事訴訟法) did not proscribe judges from presiding over such cases where the question of a conflict of interest could arise, and filed the appeal for a constitutional interpretation on that basis.

A statement issued by the grand justices said that Lee failed to specify which provisions of the Code of Civil Procedure violated the Constitution, and therefore his petition did not meet the criteria for the grand justices to initiate a constitutional interpretation.