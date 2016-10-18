School to welcome back alumni to finish studies

By Wang Chun-chung and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

National Cheng Kung University is aiming to increase its student numbers by inviting back alumni to complete unfinished minors and double majors, or enroll in new supplementary classes.

The Tainan-based university said it is planning to launch the program next semester.

Given the heavy course load of double-major and minor programs, in which students must earn 40 and 20 extra credits respectively, and cross-departmental programs, in which they must earn five extra credits, many students drop the extra courses rather than put off graduation, the school said.

In the past few years, about 50 percent of students who began minors later dropped them, it added.

According to changes the university introduced last month, returning students will be allowed to enroll in the required courses if they receive authorization from the dean of their second major or minor department, the school said.

After the required coursework is completed, students can send a proof of completion to the department to have their records amended, the university added.

There are no time limits or scheduling restrictions, which means working people can schedule classes that do not conflict with their working hours, the school said, adding that returning students would be responsible only for paying course fees.

“For alumni, this program offers an opportunity to expand their professional qualifications,” the university said in a statement.The university said that alumni from many departments, including medicine, engineering and design, have long expressed the hope of being able to return to the school to take up studies in other fields.

It cited medical department alumni who have encountered disputes involving knowledgeable patients and said they want to learn more about the law to protect themselves.