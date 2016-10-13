Taiwan News Quick Take

Agencies

FOREIGN AFFAIRS

US hails cross-strait efforts

The US places great value and importance on Taiwan and China using a combination of creativity and patience to resolve their differences peacefully, US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Russel said on Tuesday. Speaking at the Asian Architecture Conference held by US think tank the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Russel said the US supports and appreciates President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) efforts to create dialogue with Beijing. However, he declined to comment directly when asked about Tsai’s Double Ten National Day address. He said that the US takes Tsai’s speech very seriously, and appreciates her extending of goodwill toward China and her desire for communication.

CRIME

Billionaire robbed in Paris

Jewels worth as much as 200,000 euros (US$220,556) were last week stolen from the Paris home of a 75-year-old Taiwanese billionaire, a police source said on Tuesday. Wang Shaw-lan (王效蘭), who is the main shareholder of French fashion label Lanvin, lives in the chic 16th district of the French capital. Wang, who is also a director of the United Daily News, was taking an afternoon nap when the robbery occurred on Tuesday last week, the source said. That was one day after US celebrity Kim Kardashian lost millions of US dollars’ worth of jewels in a nearby heist, but the two robberies were not linked, the source said. Two men broke into Wang’s apartment while she was sleeping and made off with jewels, including a ring she was wearing, the source said, adding that Wang was unharmed. They also stole mobile phones and “various luxury items,” the source said, adding that the value of the haul is estimated at between 150,000 and 200,000 euros.