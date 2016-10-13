Philippine media reports prompt MOFA response

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter, with CNA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) jumped into action yesterday, when Philippine media outlets reported that three people found dead in central Luzon in the Philippines were Taiwanese. The reports later turned out to be false.

“We were notified by the Philippine police that as there were no identity documents on the bodies, it was hard to determine the authenticity of media reports that the three were Taiwanese citizens,” ministry spokeswoman Eleanor Wang (王珮玲) said early yesterday, adding that ministry officials planned to travel to Philippine province to gain a better understanding of the case from local police.

Wang said a Ministry of Justice-affiliated secretary based in the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in the Philippines had arrived in the town of Bacolor, in the Pampanga Province of Luzon, yesterday afternoon to join up with local police to examine relevant documents.

Judging from the appearances of the three deceased, the Philippine police assumed that they were Asian, but have yet to be able to determine whether they were Taiwanese, Wang said.

“The Philippine police have repeatedly stressed that they have never declared the nationality of the victims and that all media reports are based on nothing but pure speculation,” Wang said.

According to Philippine media outlets, the three suspected Taiwanese, along with another believed to be Chinese, were found dead in two locations in Pampanga Province.

The ministry has asked the TECO in the Philippines to maintain close contact with police to stay abreast of the progress of the investigation.

ABS-CBN News reported that a farmer found the three bodies — one woman and two men — near a sugar cane farm at about 6:30am on Tuesday, and gave their ages as between 30 and 35.

The news report did not say why it concluded that the dead were Taiwanese.

At about 9am on Tuesday, police checked an abandoned sports utility vehicle in the province and found the fourth man’s body with multiple stab wounds.

If a drugs angle is confirmed, it will mean that extrajudicial killings for perceived drug offenses have expanded to include foreigners.

Since Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte assumed office on June 30, he has waged a rigorous crackdown on drugs.

Late last night, MOFA announced that Philippine police confirmed that the three bodies belonged to South Korean nationals and another body found in the abandoned vehicle with stab wounds was Chinese.