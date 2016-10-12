Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

ZOOS

Patrick the koala, 19, dies

Patrick, one of the oldest koalas at Taipei Zoo, has died of age-related multiple organ failure, the zoo said yesterday. He was 19. Patrick was born in Australia’s Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary and was sent to Taipei Zoo in July 1999 when he was two years old. He began to show a loss of appetite and a lack of energy, and died two days later on Monday, the zoo said. The average life span of a koala is between 10 and 15 years, so Patrick could consider a centenarian in the koala world, the zoo said.

SOCIETY

Man lost at sea rescued

A Yunlin County man was rescued on Monday after being stuck out at sea for more than 24 hours with only a used tire to keep him afloat. The Coast Guard Administration said it was informed on Monday evening that a fishing vessel had picked up a man who was drifting in waters off the coast of Beimen District (北門) in Tainan. He was conscious when coast guard personnel picked him up and took him to Tainan harbor. Medical workers who had been waiting for him on shore decided he did not need to be taken to hospital. The man, surnamed Lin (林), told coast guard officials he was fishing from a used tire in waters not far from the sixth naphtha cracker complex in Yunlin County’s Mailiao Township (麥寮) on Sunday afternoon when he was pulled away by a strong current and could not row back to shore. Wu Shih-hsiung (吳世雄), captain of the fishing vessel that rescued Lin, said Lin waved to get the fishing boat’s attention when Wu and his crew were working on the deck. Although Lin was conscious, he was dehydrated and showed signs of hyperthermia, Wu said.