Ministry confirms senior Turkish envoy’s removal

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday confirmed that a senior Turkish diplomat was removed from his post and would not return to Taipei after being accused of assaulting police officers and sexual harassment.

Department of West Asian and African Affairs Director-General Chen Chun-shen (陳俊賢) said the Turkish government dismissed Turkish Office Deputy Representative Halil Ibrahim Dokuyucu from his post as punishment for the social disturbance he caused in Taipei.

“Both Taipei and Ankara need to repair their relations and move them in a positive direction following the incidents. That was why the Turkish government did not to let Dokuyucu return to Taiwan,” Chen said at a routine news conference.

Dokuyucu left Taiwan on Aug. 18 shortly after media reports that he allegedly assaulted police officers while drunk at a Taipei nightclub in early July.

A few days later, a Taiwanese woman accused Dokuyucu of sexually assaulting her at a bar in July.

Dokuyucu claimed to have diplomatic immunity, but 53 days later, the ministry announced that he did not have immunity, due to the July 15 thwarted military coup in Ankara.

Dismissing criticism that the ministry had allowed Dokuyucu to flee, Chen said the envoy was not facing any legal issues at the time of his departure.

“The sexual assault allegations emerged after Dokuyucu returned to his home country... As he has apologized to the police officers he scuffled with and offered to pay for any damaged items, he was not facing any charges when he left,” Chen said.

Stressing that the ministry is determined to protect the rights of Taiwanese, Chen said that unless Dokuyucu was wanted on criminal charges, it was not possible for the ministry to prevent him from leaving the country because a woman reported being wrongfully treated.