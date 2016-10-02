New labor policies begin, including six-day workweek

Staff writer, with CNA

New labor policies came into force yesterday, including a hike in the minimum hourly wage and a new labor rule forbidding employers from making people work more than six days in a row.

Starting yesterday, the minimum wage is NT$126 (US$4.01) per hour, up from NT$120.

The Cabinet last month said that on Jan. 1 next year the minimum wage will be raised to NT$133, while the minimum monthly wage will be increased from NT$20,008 to NT$21,009.

Also implemented yesterday was a new regulation requiring workers to have at least one regular day off every seven days.

The regulation stipulates that workers should have a regular day off every seven days, meaning people are not allowed to work more than six days in a row.

However, there are certain cases in which people can work for more than six consecutive days — but no more than 12 days — if they agree to an employer’s request to do so.

The exception applies to workers in the meat and poultry industry, and the passenger transportation industry, who might have to work on public holidays or other holidays. It also applies to those who work at destinations that take a lot of time to get to, such as remote areas in mountains and at sea.

The exception can also apply to people who work overseas or conduct repair work on ships, aircraft or power plants.