Professor warns of difficulties keeping seahorses in tanks

Seahorses are popular among collectors of ornamental fish, but an extensive study said that the animals are difficult to rear and require special paperwork to import, as they are protected.

National Taiwan Ocean University professor Huang Chi-yang (黃之暘) said that although seahorses can have between 100 and 1,500 offspring at once, depending on the species, they are protected and collectors must apply for a permit to import or export them.

He said that despite having gills like other fish, the animals are different from most bony fish in that they swim upright, and use their gills to hold air and control their depth.

Seahorses can live for between six and 12 years when cared for properly, he said, adding that most people in Taiwan and China are familiar with seahorses, because they are used in Chinese medicine.

Seahorses will not eat if kept with certain types of fish in captivity — an often overlooked fact that leads to many pet seahorses starving to death, Huang said.

Seahorses need constant fresh seawater and coral to hide in, Huang said, adding that the water temperature be appropriate for the region where the species is from.

The Brazilian reidi seahorse needs water between 24oC and 28oC; the big-belly seahorse needs water temperature between 16oC and 20oC; and the subtropical longnose seahorse needs temperatures between 22oC and 26oC, he said.

Huang said that if seahorses reproduce, they must have a sufficiently large tank and be fed correctly, or all of the offspring will die.

Huang said the cost of raising a seahorse is much higher than that of rearing traditional pet fish.

A single seahorse costs between NT$800 and NT$3,000, excluding the cost of coral, food, a tank and other necessities, he said.

Huang said that people should visit public aquariums to appreciate seahorses instead of buying them.

“To love does not necessarily mean to own,” Huang added.