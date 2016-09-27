August tourist numbers post first drop in 13 years

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The number of international visitors to Taiwan last month fell by 3.44 percent from a year ago, the first time tourist numbers posted a decline in August since the SARS outbreak in 2003, according to figures released by the Tourism Bureau.

The sharpest decline was in the number of Chinese tourists, which accounted for about 40 percent of the nation’s 10.43 million international visitors so far this year.

The figures showed that the number of Chinese tourists decreased by 32.41 percent to about 249,000 last month. Chinese tourists arriving with tour groups were down by 54.96 percent to about 73,000.

The number of Chinese tourists arriving in tour groups had fallen by 8 percent between January and July compared with the same period last year, the bureau said.

However, the number of individual Chinese visitors rose 13.82 percent during the same period.

In contrast with the decline in the number of Chinese tourists, figures showed that the number of Japanese visitors rose by 30.32 percent to 187,065 last month. Tourists from South Korea increased by 43.64 percent to 78,023.

The number of Thai tourists increased by 67.94 percent to 13,632 last month, while the number of Vietnamese and Philippine tourists rose by 32.24 percent and 21.42 percent to 17,041 and 13,130, respectively.

The decline in the number of Chinese tourists arriving via tours had prompted some of the nation’s tourism service providers to hold a large protest earlier this month.

To make up for the loss in international tourists and boost domestic tourism, the bureau last week met with representatives from seven counties and cities that were hardest hit to talk about the possibility of building a platform to integrate various tourism sources.

The cities and counties are New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Kaohsiung and Taitung, as well as Nantou, Chiayi and Hualien counties.

The bureau said it is encouraging travel operators to offer various package tours, which would be promoted by the bureau.

Subsidies would also be provided to domestic travelers spending nights outside their home towns, it added.

The funding for the subsidies could come from different government agencies, such as the Hakka Affairs Council, which promotes tours to Hakka communities, or the Council of Indigenous Peoples, which brings tourists to the nation’s Aboriginal communities.