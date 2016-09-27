Taiwan Indigenous TV needs special law: legislator

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

The Indigenous Peoples Cultural Foundation’s board selection process leaves it — and affiliated Taiwan Indigenous TV — open to political interference, New Power Party Legislator Kawlo Iyun Pacidal said yesterday, calling for the passage of a special law to guarantee the TV station’s independence.

“Taiwan Indigenous TV was established more than 10 years ago, but it is still possible for the government to unilaterally change its incorporating articles,” she said, adding that the Democratic Progressive Party has fallen short on reforms to make the foundation’s board selection process more transparent.

While the legislature quickly passed amendments to the Act for the Establishment of the Indigenous Peoples Cultural Foundation (財團法人原住民族文化事業基金會設置條例) shortly after President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration mandated an open call for board member nominations, membership of an Executive Yuan committee responsible for making nominations remains unclear, she said, adding that the committee’s members were barred from publicly discussing the deliberations.

After the Executive Yuan issues board nominations, they are to be sent to a review panel appointed by the legislative caucuses, with support from two-thirds of the panel’s members needed for approval.

“The nomination process itself is still not clearly legally defined, and if we want to guarantee the independent operation of the station, we must push that forward,” she said, adding that a special law should be passed to guarantee the station’s funding and independence.

Controversy over the station’s independence erupted in 2014, when then-Taiwan Indigenous TV director Mayaw Biho resigned over alleged political interference in staffing and programming, as well as a disagreement over whether the station should serve as a watchdog or focus on promoting Aboriginal culture.

When reached yesterday for comment, Mayaw — whose nomination to the board the legislative review committee passed yesterday — minced no words in questioning the review process.

“Why were only 15 candidates nominated for review? Who determined the nominations and what standards did they follow?” he asked, adding that the system only empowers the Executive Yuan to make nominations, ensuring that the political composition of the board would reflect its political “color.”

“Passing a special law will not necessarily be effective,” Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Yosi Takun (孔文吉) said, adding that the station’s need for government subsidies would make it difficult to guarantee complete independence.

The government’s involvement does not necessarily lead to government interference, he said, adding that he was more concerned with lowering the threshold for approval of board nominations and working to improve standards at the station.