FDA to test drip bag filter claim

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday said it will conduct experiments to test a recent claim by a well-known physician and public speaker that drip bag coffee could increase the risk of cancer because of a chemical in the filter.

“Many people may think drip bag coffee is convenient, but people are neglecting a risk,” Chiang Shou-shan (江守山) posted on Friday on Facebook. “The reason why the drip bag’s paper filter does not break when hot water is poured into it is mainly because a wet strengthening agent is added to the paper.”

“The wet strengthening agent is a carcinogen,” he said.

Although the strengthening agent has low solubility with hot water, chemical compounds in the coffee can cause the strengthening agent to be released into the coffee, Chiang wrote.

Many people might ask why there are hidden health risks in the use of a legal strengthening agents, but there have been several cases of risks hidden in things that are legal, such as trans fats, which have been in use for 100 years, but now face being banned from use in food products, Chiang wrote.

In response to media queries, FDA Division of Food Safety official Cheng Wei-chih (鄭維智) said wet strengthening agents are high molecular weight polymers that allow the filter paper to maintain its viability when wet, and because it takes just a short time for hot water to pass through the filter, the risk of dissolution is low.

Although no countries have banned the use of such agents, the agency will arrange experiments to test Chiang’s claim, Cheng said.

Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital nephrologist Yen Tzung-hai (顏宗海) said he thinks Chiang might be referring to 3-monochloro- 1,2-propanodiol — a carcinogen in animals — which can be released when filters with polyamide-epichlorohydrin (a strengthening agent) is exposed to water, but more evidence is needed to prove his claims, the Central News Agency said.