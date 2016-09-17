FEATURE: New wave of tea entrepreneurs brewing up a modern-day twist on tradition

By Amber Wang / AFP, TAIPEI

Instant “bubble tea” has become one of Taiwan’s best-known culinary exports — now a new wave of entrepreneurs hopes a high-end modern take on traditional brews will also be sipped worldwide.

Taiwan has been producing tea for more than 200 years and a cup of the nation’s famous oolong is obligatory for many visitors, but exports have been knocked by rising labor costs and bubble tea has eclipsed a carefully crafted cuppa. Often artificially flavored and loaded with milk, sugar and tapioca pearls, bubble tea has in recent years gained a global following, from Southeast Asia to the USs and Europe.

Ultra-modern tea shop Xie Xie is one business trying to turn the tide back to sophistication.

Founder Xie Yu-tung (謝雨彤), 30, comes from a family of tea producers and uses leaves grown on their plantations in Taiwan’s mountainous Dayuling (大禹嶺) and Lishan (梨山) areas.

Her sleek all-white tea boutique is stacked with teabags in book-like boxes and clear cylindrical bottles of ready-to-drink cold brews.

“I think Taiwan has the best oolong and it’s a pity that it’s not seen all over the world,” Xie said.

Xie Xie sells pure and flavored oolong — a fragrant, semi-

fermented tea.

Infused with spearmint, chamomile, rose and ginger, she hopes the pretty packaging and ready-made bottles will attract uninitiated foreign customers. At NT$680 for 10 teabags, she says it is a reasonable price for top tea.

“Every step [in producing oolong] has to be exact. I think the craftsmanship involved matches that of international luxury products,” she said.

Xie has served up her tea at the Venice film festival, Paris fashion shows and Milan design week since launching two years ago.

Other entrepreneurs are hoping to create a cafe culture that will entice younger generations. At David Huang’s (黃大衛) salons in Taipei, customers order pots of organic Taiwan-grown tea served up alongside tea-flavored French pastries.

“I don’t want to see tea-drinking fade into history because young people think it’s old-fashioned,” said Huang, who opened the salons after studying marketing in France. “It is one of the things that most represents Taiwan.”

Huang’s “Zenique” brand of pure and flavored oolong, green and black teas do not come cheap — a small tin starts at NT$409 and can cost up to NT$1,890.

Huang said it is a price worth paying for a high-quality product and he counts seasoned tea drinkers among his regular customers.

First-time salon visitor Anne Yu, 30, said she likes the “chic and tasteful” feel to the place.

“I started to drink more tea recently after I got palpitations from drinking coffee,” she said, between mouthfuls of green tea and almond cake topped with a macaron, washed down with osmanthus oolong tea.

“I like tea better now,” she said.

While industry experts say the average age of tea drinkers in Taiwan is rising, entrepreneurs like Xie and Huang are giving the business a fresh edge.

“To some young people, running a tea company is attractive and trendy; it’s like being the owner of a French vineyard,” Association of Taiwan Tea president Lin Chih-cheng said. “They feel like they are part of a creative, cultural industry.”

Huang and Xie have regular international clients and are hoping to expand the list. However, there are still those who argue that no-frills is best.

At tea store Lin Hua Tai, leaves are still processed in a factory at the back of the shop, using traditional methods unchanged for the decades it has been in business. Standing in Taipei’s once-bustling “tea street,” it is one of only a few tea stores to remain.