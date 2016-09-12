CDC confirms the seventh imported case of Zika virus

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has confirmed the nation’s seventh imported case of Zika virus infection in a 20-year-old woman from Singapore who arrived in Kaohsiung on Sept. 3.

The woman is studying at a university in southern Taiwan and had returned home over the summer vacation, before visiting Japan with friends between Aug. 26 and Sept. 3.

She began to suffer from rashes, joint pains, headaches and conjunctivitis on Sept. 1. The symptoms continued after she returned to Taiwan and she was diagnosed with Zika after visiting a hospital on Sept. 4 and Sept. 5.

The CDC said the student is the youngest person infected with Zika in the nation so far, and an analysis of her activities suggests that she might have been infected in Singapore.

Since returning to Taiwan, the woman had only been around her neighborhood in Kaohsiung and the hospital, it said.

Anti-mosquito measures have been taken at her residence and tests have been conducted on the people who came in direct contact with her during the period, all of whom have tested negative for the virus, it said.

A total of 304 Zika cases, including two pregnant women, were reported in Singapore between Aug. 27 and Friday, and most were residents or people who worked near Aljunied Crescent, Sim Avenue, Kallang Way and Paya Lebar Way, the CDC said, adding that the student’s home is near Aljunied Crescent.

The CDC said it has raised the travel warning covering 60 nations and territories where Zika has spread to or might have indigenous cases to “alert” level, while the travel warning for nine nations where cases have been reported between 2007 and last year, with no cases this year, is at the “watch” level.