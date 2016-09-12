INTERVIEW: Preparations for Universiade remain on track

Liberty Times (LT): Since being tasked with organizing the Universiade by Taipei Major Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), what progress and changes have been made to the event?

Su Li-chiung (蘇麗瓊): To start with, Mayor Ko was very quick in choosing a venue for the Games.

Second, the Universiade is an ongoing process. Many action plans have been revised — 800 initial action plan items were split into 2,068 items. Take volunteers for example. There are three considerations: organizing student volunteers, organizing volunteers from the general public and how to put volunteers to use. All of these items are to be handled by a separate action plan.

Third, there is the issue of confirming the event’s budget. Former Taipei mayor Hau Lung-pin (郝龍斌) initially estimated that the Games would cost NT$19.8 billion (US$627.54 million at the current exchange rate), but this figure was later adjusted to NT$17.2 billion.

The most important consideration has been Mayor Ko’s approach to finances. He said we should not “arbitrarily inflate the budget,” but rather give it careful consideration and be more prudent in our planning. For example, when acquiring equipment for the athletes’ village, the mayor set a guiding principle: If it can come from a sponsor, get it from a sponsor; if it cannot come from a sponsor, rent it; and if it cannot be rented, only then buy it. Even then, if something is purchased, it must be usable after the Games have concluded. So when we were buying equipment — such as beds, desks and chairs — for the committee office and the athletes’ village, we asked a number of people if these things could be sold at a discount to other public offices or donated to charity organizations.

The Taipei City Government has always had control measures, such as delaying the procurement of new computers until next year. It will wait until use of the athletes’ village is completed to then reallocate computers to departments that need them. It also plans to perform a pragmatic assessment of promises made to the International University Sports Federation and reduce costs.

The village is comprised of east and west buildings, which Hau originally planned to connect with an 8m-wide foot bridge, with elevators at either end. After further consideration, it was decided that plan was too wasteful for short-term use. Therefore, the bridge’s width is to be reduced to 4m and the elevators are to be replaced by inclined walkways. This type of pragmatic planning allows for better use of resources. Ideally, we will hold this event and provide great service, but without increasing the city’s financial burden too much.

LT: What is the progress on construction and renovation of venues and the athletes’ village?

Su: There are a total of 53 venues and 62 facilities. Taipei is to host the most with 19 venues and 23 facilities; New Taipei City six venues and seven facilities; Taoyuan four venues and five facilities; Hsinchu City one venue; and Hsinchu County three venues and four facilities.

People are concerned that construction has fallen behind schedule, but that is not actually the case. Some venues can be completed in just two or three months. If we build things too soon, it will cause trouble for schools — they will be concerned that things will break before the Games, and then what can they do? Initially, time for construction was overestimated for these structures because of safety considerations, but there are only four venues that require more than six months to be built, and those have already been contracted.