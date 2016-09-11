Storm likely to affect Mid-Autumn Festival: CWB

Staff writer, with CNA

A tropical storm has formed in the Philippine Sea which is likely to affect Taiwan during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday next week, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday.

As of 2pm, Tropical Storm Meranti was centered 2,110km east-southeast of Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻), Taiwan proper’s southernmost tip, and was moving at 20kph west-northwest, the bureau said.

With a radius of 100km, the storm was carrying maximum sustained winds of 64.8kph, with gusts of up to 90kph, bureau data showed.

Meranti is forecast to affect Taiwan from Tuesday to Thursday next week, the bureau said.

The Mid-Autumn Festival runs from Thursday through Sept. 18.

The bureau also warned of high tides and advised people to take precautions against high winds, heavy rain and flooding.

The storm was named after a species of tree found in Malaysia.