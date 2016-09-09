More visiting from South Korea and Japan

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Despite the decline in the number of Chinese tourists visiting the nation, the number of visitors from Japan and South Korea posted vigorous growth from January to July this year, the Tourism Bureau said.

Statistics from the bureau showed that 6.28 million international visitors arrived in the nation from January to July, 7.93 percent more than the same period last year.

The biggest growth was in visitors from South Korea, up by 29.01 percent. Japanese visitors came second, up by 17.46 percent.

Significant increases were also seen in the number of visitors from Malaysia (8.01 percent); Hong Kong and Macau (7.53 percent); Europe (8.7 percent); and North America (7.55 percent).

When Chinese visitors were deducted from the total, the nation welcomed about 3.87 million visitors from the rest of the world from January to July, an increase of 13.21 percent.

The bureau said the number of Chinese tourists has decreased since May, with those arriving on package tours falling by about 30 percent. The number of independent travelers from China, on the other hand, rose by 10 percent.

Overall, the number of Chinese tourists grew by 0.41 percent during the seven-month period, the bureau said, adding that the growth is relatively weak compared with other nations.

The bureau said that the tourism market is easily influenced by changes in the local political situation and the economic situation in source countries.

Apart from focusing on the tourists from Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, North America and Southeast Asian nations, the bureau said it aims to increase the number of visitors by promoting cruise ship and incentive tours, as well as launching tourism campaigns in emerging markets.