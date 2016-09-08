Matilda Tao sorry for asking Stephen Curry to retake shot

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Television host Matilda Tao (陶晶瑩) yesterday apologized for making NBA star Stephen Curry play an extra five seconds, adding that she was guided by her “crazy and irrational love for Curry.”

The Golden State Warriors point guard on Tuesday night met with fans and the media in Taipei as part of his Asian tour. During the event, he played a five-minute game with some young basketball players and was about to help his team win the game with a three-pointer.

However, the shot was blocked by Philippine player Gian Mamuyac, who was later handed the most valuable player award and a chance to go to a Curry basketball camp.

Dissatisfied with the result, Tao asked the host of the event to replay the final five seconds, in which Curry was given the chance to throw the three-pointer again.

Though the crowd at the Sinjhuang Gymnasium in the New Taipei City were ecstatic after seeing Curry hit the basket from close to the half-court line, Tao’s Facebook page was inundated with criticism from basketball fans.

Netizens said that some foreign reporters had said that Curry himself asked to play the extra five seconds to save himself from the embarrassment of being blocked by a young player.

Tao first defended her action, saying she had confirmed with the host and the sponsor that Curry was fine about the request, but after her explanation failed to appease netizens, she apologized and thanked them for their criticism.

“Everything works out for the best,” she wrote on Facebook. “Whatever happened all began with a crazy and irrational love for Curry, and I lost self control for not knowing that I need to respect his fans. Because of this incident, I will definitely get more pointers from professional basketball fans, get to know more experts of basketball and find a better way to support Curry.”