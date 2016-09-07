Links with Vatican ‘sustainable,’ vice president Chen says

Staff writer, with CNA

Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) on Monday said that Taiwan maintains “good and sustainable relations” with the Holy See, amid speculation that efforts by the Vatican and Beijing to establish diplomatic relations are making progress.

Chen, who is on a visit to the Holy See, said the trip has helped reaffirm Taiwan’s partnership and dialogue with the Vatican, with which he said Taiwan shares common core values.

Issues concerning the Holy See’s interactions with Beijing were raised during his meeting on Sunday with Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, Chen said.

Parolin said that the Holy See’s dialogue with Beijing has mainly focused on church affairs, according to Chen.

Chen said he told Parolin that he understands Pope Francis’ hope to reach the 12 million Catholics in China and to appoint bishops there.

Reports last month said that the Chinese government was willing to reach an “understanding” with the Vatican over the contentious issue of appointing bishops, giving rise to speculation that the Holy See and Beijing have moved a step closer to establishing diplomatic ties.

Taipei has reiterated that its ties with the Vatican remain firm and close.

The Vatican established diplomatic ties with the Republic of China in 1942, but recalled its ambassador and appointed a charge d’affaires when Taipei’s seat at the UN was taken over by the People’s Republic of China in 1971.