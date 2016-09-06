Taitung’s PM10 project to cost NT$10m per year

By Huang Ming-tang and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A joint project of the Water Resources Agency’s Eighth River Management Office and the Taitung County Government, that saw a series of interconnected artificial ponds constructed along the Beinan River (卑南溪), will cost at least NT$10 million (US$317,400) per year to maintain, the county said.

The ponds were introduced in 2009 to control dust storms that were prevalent in the area from October through December, especially when the water levels of the river were low, the county said.

Over the past seven years, the number of days in the county when PM10 — particulate matter 10 micrometers or less in diameter — exceeded Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) standards dropped from 53 to three, the county said, adding that it estimates that the volume of PM10 in the county has decreased by about 221.5 tonnes over the past seven years.

The joint project saw the county government dig separate ponds while the management office dug a channel to introduce water into the ponds during the dry season.

The county government and the management office also dug ditches and installed plastic valves, allowing the office to introduce water from extant irrigation ditches into the riverbed during the dry season.

In addition to the ditches and artificial ponds, the government is introducing vegetation into the area to decrease the amount of dust kicked up by storms, the county government said.

However, the county said that Typhoon Nepartak destroyed many of its artificial ponds, adding that a fleet of diggers are currently rebuilding the basins ahead of the northeastern monsoon season.

The county said it has earmarked NT$3.8 million for the maintenance of the ponds this year, while the management office said it has earmarked NT$9.5 million.