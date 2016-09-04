Nantou to relocate graves from township cemetery

By Tung Chen-kuo and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Nantou County Government has earmarked a sum of NT$29 million (US$914,740) from this fiscal year’s budget to relocate graves from the Second Public Cemetery in the county’s Caotun Township (草屯).

The cemetery covers 21 hectares, but has seen no new burials in more than 30 years, and has fallen into a state of disrepair and many people have illegally dumped trash there, Nantou County Commissioner Lin Ming-chen (林明溱) said.

The cemetery is close to the town and the land could be better used, Lin said, adding that the burial site is easily accessible from Provincial Highway No. 14, which is the main route between Caotun and Puli Township (埔里).

The township has been receiving funds from the Construction and Planning Agency’s Townscape Renaissance project since 2012 and has already turned 5 hectares of the land into parks, Lin said.

The county government has also built a series of footpaths, flood detention ponds and lighting facilities, Lin said, adding that to encourage further use of the land, the township government has also set up a camping ground and hosted events where campers slept on former cemetery grounds.

The county government is now setting its sights on the remaining 16 hectares and has earmarked NT$29 million for its development, beginning with the relocation of the remaining 1,500 graves in the cemetery.

The county government earlier last month organized a ceremony to propitiate disturbed spirits and ensure that the relocation of the graves is successful.

The ceremony also marked the commencement of the relocation process.

The county government is planning to use the land to hold tourist workshops and establish other tourism-related attractions in the hopes of stimulating the local economy, Lin said.