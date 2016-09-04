Changhua County eyes renewable energy investment

Staff writer, with CNA

The Changhua County Government is hoping to attract investment and support from a business group that specializes in renewable energy, Changhua County Commissioner Wei Ming-ku (魏明谷) said on Friday during a visit to Japan.

During a visit to a solar power plant in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, built by the Equis Funds Group, Wei said that he is interested in working with the fund, which is the largest renewable energy investor in Asia.

It manages a fund valued at US$2.7 billion.

So far, the group has built 3.7 gigawatts of renewable energy production capacity in Asia.

Wei made the remarks after surveying the extensive solar power development site.

The solar power production site used to be a golf course, but the 74-hectare location is now capable of generating 36 megawatts (MW) of solar energy. The power produced by the plant is sold to Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings on a 20-year contract.

Changhua County has had a series of close exchanges with Equis, Wei said.

The visit by Wei’s delegation to the Ibaraki solar power plant is aimed at forging even closer ties between Changhua County and Equis, Wei said, adding that his meeting with executives of the group is expected to pave the way for long-term cooperation.

Equis’ subsidiary Soleq, a builder, operator and owner of solar power projects in Asia, has already set up a branch in Taiwan.

Soleq executives have visited Changhua several times and have toured the Changhua Coastal Industrial Park, one of the largest industrial zones in Taiwan, Wei said.

Wei said his government is planning to push for cooperation with Soleq, hoping the Japanese firm will build the largest solar power plant in the Changhua Coastal Industrial Park.

Soleq has announced that it is planning to invest NT$15 billion (US$473.14 million) in Changhua to build renewable energy facilities with a capacity of 250MW.

Wei said that the investment plan has been welcomed by the county.

The county and Soleq are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding on the investments in coming weeks to set up a strategic partnership in renewable energy development.

Wei said the county has been working closely with the central government on policies which would see Taiwan transformed into a nuclear power-free country by 2025.

Therefore, renewable power development has been prioritized in the county’s development plans, he said.

The county also hopes that Soleq will work with it over wind power development, Wei said.