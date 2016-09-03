Former NTU student charged with killing second cat in Taipei

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Taipei prosecutors yesterday pressed additional charges against Chan Ho-yeung (陳皓揚), a former National Taiwan University student from Macau, for the alleged killing of a second cat in the capital and have requested severe punishment due to the accused being a repeat offender.

Chan, 22, has admitted killing two popular stray cats — “Big Orange” (大橘子) and “Ban Ban” (斑斑) — drawing the ire of animal rights activists and cat lovers.

The university expelled him on Tuesday after a meeting of the school’s Student Disciplinary Committee, with the decision meaning Chan is not eligible to obtain his graduate degree, despite having completed the course work and his credit requirements.

In yesterday’s indictment, the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office charged Chan with violating the Animal Protection Act (動物保護法) after he allegedly killed “Ban Ban,” following the original charge for killing “Big Orange.”

However, prosecutors said they had dropped a charge of theft, which was brought when the case was being investigated.

Prosecutors said there was no theft involved, as Chan did not steal “Ban Ban” to keep it as pet, but rather because he intended to kill the cat.

In an appearance at the Taipei District Court on Aug. 16, Chan admitted to killing “Big Orange,” telling the judge: “I have a psychological problem and I could not control the compulsion to kill a cat. So when I saw Big Orange passing by, I could not restrain myself from committing the crime.”

Animal rights advocates in Macau said they suspect Chan was behind the deaths of three stray cats in the territory during the Lunar New Year holiday and that they are concerned that Chan would harm more animals if he is released and deported back to the territory.