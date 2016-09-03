EasyCard payments to be accepted at 150 Taipei stores

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

EasyCard Corp yesterday said that people shopping in Taipei’s eight major commercial districts can now pay for small transactions using EasyCards.

EasyCard users can now shop at 150 stores in the Beitou (北投), Tianmu (天母), Gongguang (公館), Ximen (西門), Yuanshan (圓山), Chingguang (晴光) and Yongkang (永康) commercial districts, as well as the Taipei Mall between the Mass Rapid Transit’s Taipei Main Station and Zhongshan Station, EasyCard Corp chairman Kenneth Lin (林向愷) told a news conference.

That includes beverage, breakfast and accessory stores, Lin said.

Cardholders are able to make payments of up to NT$3,000, he said.

People who spend NT$50 or more would also receive coupons or “UUPON” points, which they can use to get discounts when shopping, paying their phone bills or purchasing flight tickets, he said.

However, some stores have complained that the card readers they are required to install take up too much space.

Another potential challenge was that some store owners did not want EasyCard to reveal their transaction details to the National Taxation Bureau, so they could avoid paying taxes, Lin said.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said that e-commerce is a major policy the city government hopes to promote and that the nation has much room for improvement in the field of e-commerce, adding that his goal is to eradicate banknotes and coins, which are “less clean.”