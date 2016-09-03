No National Day fireworks

Staff writer, with CNA

There will be no fireworks show during the Double Ten National Day celebrations this year due to a lack of funds and out of respect for the victims of a deadly earthquake that struck Tainan earlier this year, the organizing committee of the celebration said on Thursday.

The fireworks shows will be canceled for the second year in a row to save on spending, Deputy Minister of the Interior Hua Ching-chun (花敬群) said.

Another reason for the cancelation of the show is to honor the victims of the earthquake in February, which killed 117 people, the committee said.

Last year, the fireworks show was also canceled to commemorate the victims of the 2014 Kaohsiung gas explosions, which left 32 people dead and 321 injured.

The show is among the highlights of each year’s National Day celebrations. It is staged in a different city or county each year.

The ceremony in front of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei on Oct. 10 will aim to create a heartwarming atmosphere, as opposed to a mighty and majestic one, and will seek to convey the message that the government is standing with its people, Hua said.

This year, there will be 10,000 seats at the ceremony, up from 8,000 last year, Hua said.

Former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) will be among the guests who will be invited to the ceremony, which will feature various performances, he said.

This year’s celebrations will mark the Republic of China’s 105th birthday.