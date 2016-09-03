Home / Taiwan News
Sat, Sep 03, 2016 - Page 3　

DPP raised NT$101m more than KMT

Staff writer, with CNA

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) raised nearly NT$101 million (US$3.19 million) more than the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) last year, a financial report on political donations released by the Control Yuan on Thursday showed.

Political contributions to the DPP amounted to about NT$192.21 million last year, while the KMT raised about NT$91.42 million, the report showed.

Of the NT$192.21 million donated to the DPP, nearly NT$131.48 million came from individual donors, while private enterprises contributed NT$50.01 million and civic groups NT$1.06 million, the report showed.

In terms of expenditure, the DPP spent approximately NT$157.89 million, including NT$63.46 million on election campaigns and NT$33.6 million in general outlay for party operations, the report said.

That resulted in a surplus of NT$34.32 million.

Meanwhile, the KMT received nearly NT$91.42 million in political donations, with NT$50.26 million coming from private companies, NT$40.23 million from individuals and NT$750,000 from civic groups, the report showed.

The KMT spent NT$82.08 million, including NT$48.6 million on election campaigns and NT$15.87 million on other expenses, it said.

The party had a surplus of NT$9.34 million, it said.

This story has been viewed 162 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top