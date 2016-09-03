DPP raised NT$101m more than KMT

Staff writer, with CNA

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) raised nearly NT$101 million (US$3.19 million) more than the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) last year, a financial report on political donations released by the Control Yuan on Thursday showed.

Political contributions to the DPP amounted to about NT$192.21 million last year, while the KMT raised about NT$91.42 million, the report showed.

Of the NT$192.21 million donated to the DPP, nearly NT$131.48 million came from individual donors, while private enterprises contributed NT$50.01 million and civic groups NT$1.06 million, the report showed.

In terms of expenditure, the DPP spent approximately NT$157.89 million, including NT$63.46 million on election campaigns and NT$33.6 million in general outlay for party operations, the report said.

That resulted in a surplus of NT$34.32 million.

Meanwhile, the KMT received nearly NT$91.42 million in political donations, with NT$50.26 million coming from private companies, NT$40.23 million from individuals and NT$750,000 from civic groups, the report showed.

The KMT spent NT$82.08 million, including NT$48.6 million on election campaigns and NT$15.87 million on other expenses, it said.

The party had a surplus of NT$9.34 million, it said.