More carriages unfeasible: Taipei

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

The Taipei Department of Rapid Transit Systems yesterday said that Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je’s (柯文哲) proposal to increase the number of train carriages on the MRT’s Line 1 (Wenhu Line) to alleviate traffic congestion in Neihu District (內湖) is not feasible, citing safety risks.

Department official Shih Dun-jen (史敦仁) at a monthly meeting to review the city’s transportation policies yesterday briefed Ko on the viability of increasing the number of carriages along the MRT line from four to six.

Shih said it is impossible to connect larger French-made Matra models with Canadian-made Bombardier models due to their different designs, adding that doing so would spark concerns about intellectual property rights.

He said that increasing the length of trains on the Wenhu Line would require the tracks to be reworked and the power supply system to be modified, which would disrupt the line’s operation.

He said there is no precedent of a rail operator using six Bombardier carriages in one train, adding that doing so would require a full examination of the line’s power system; otherwise, it would pose safety risks.

If all 59 trains operating on the line were to have two extra carriages, it would cost the city about NT$15 billion (US$473.6 million), he said.

The Matra carriages are scheduled for decommissioning in 2036, while the Bombardier carriages are to be retired in 2029, Shih said, adding that peak passenger volume for the line, 14,800 passengers per hour, has yet to reach the line’s capacity of 17,100 passengers per hour.

Ko said the city could start thinking about purchasing new carriages for the line in 10 years.

In other developments, the Taipei Parking Management and Development Office said it would expand a project encouraging government agencies and public schools to rent out their parking spaces at night to nearby residents.

Since the project began in 2008, 101 of the city’s 225 agencies and 66 public schools with parking lots have allowed people to rent parking spaces at night when public servants are off-duty.

The office said it plans to free up an additional 1,183 parking spaces at 21 public agencies and schools by the end of next year.

As facilities that agree to rent out parking spaces can receive up to NT$3 million in subsidies, the office plans to allocate NT$66 million for the project.

It would cost the city about NT$2.36 billion to zone out the same number of parking spaces on roadsides, the office said.