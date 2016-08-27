INTERVIEW: UN membership bid part of transitional justice

Taipei Times: In view of the approaching UN General Assembly next month, the Taiwan United Nations Alliance (TAIUNA) has called on President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration to apply for UN membership under the name “Taiwan.” However, Minister of Foreign Affairs David Lee (李大維) has explicitly said that the government will not push for UN membership this year, but rather for the nation’s “meaningful contribution” to the UN and its affiliates. What are your thoughts on this?

William Luo (羅榮光): I would like to first of all state my approval of the government’s move to undertake transitional justice. As Taiwan transforms into a democracy from an autocratic state, we should also shine a light into the dark of the White Terror era under the authoritarian rule of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石).

In the same vein, the appeal to have Taiwan join the UN falls within transitional justice.

Think about it: Why is Taiwan being isolated and excluded from the UN? Such a misfortune was created by Chiang’s regime, who at the time [rejecting “dual representation” in the UN], said that “gentlemen cannot coexist with thugs” and insisted that the nation would “rather be a jade broken than an earthen tie intact.”

What Chiang meant was that despite his defeat in the Chinese Civil War and retreat to Taiwan, his Nationalist government was the “gentlemen,” whereas people over on the other side [of the Taiwan Strait] were “thugs” and that they, the People’s Republic of China (PRC), cannot represent China.

Although the US had been supportive of the Republic of China (ROC), the international situation shifted and more nations began to view the PRC as the legitimate government of China.

Finally on Oct. 25, 1971, the UN General Assembly passed Resolution 2758 in a two-thirds majority that recognized the PRC as the sole legal government of China, and stripped the Chiang regime of the right to represent the nation. The exact wording of the resolution is: “[The UN decides] to expel forthwith the representatives of Chiang Kai-shek from the place which they unlawfully occupy at the UN and in all the organizations related to it.”

Since the PRC represents China, of course Taiwan should represent Taiwan.

Just as transitional justice is needed to address the 228 Massacre and the White Terror era, it should also address this part of history [concerning the UN], because it was Chiang’s decision that has made Taiwan an international orphan today. His decision then led to the expulsion of the ROC from the UN, and has dragged Taiwanese down for the past 45 years.

Very few people realize the severity of this, thinking only that killing is a serious matter, but not realizing that the nation has long been underrepresented in the international community.

TT: Given that Minister of Health and Welfare Lin Tzou-yien (林奏延) used the name “Chinese Taipei” rather than “Taiwan” throughout his speech at the World Health Assembly in May, and the decision not to push for UN membership this year, how is the Tsai administration different from former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) administration?

Luo: The reason we supported Tsai for the presidency is because we want change. Under Ma’s so-called “diplomatic truce” policy of the past eight years, there was no talk of the nation joining the UN.