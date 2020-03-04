Runners shrug off Siberian blizzard in Ice Marathon

Reuters, LAKE BAIKAL, Russia

The frozen Siberian lake had been hit by a blizzard and blustery winds, and there was thick snow underfoot, but these were relatively benign conditions for the extreme marathon runners competing there on Sunday.

Temperatures have in the past have plunged as low as minus-30°C at the Ice Marathon over Russia’s Lake Baikal, the world’s largest freshwater lake and where runners converge annually to run a full marathon (42.195km) or a half marathon (21.0975km).

On a few occasions, cracks on the route’s icy surface have opened up in the middle of the race.

“The weather was really good today,” Denis Merenkov, 45, said after completing the half marathon. “Two years ago, it was much worse.”

Spaced out over long distances in poor visibility, competitors are sometimes only able to see the white snow underfoot and the white falling from the sky.

Weather conditions can change quickly and organizers cap the number of competitors at 132 so that they can ensure everyone’s safety.

Runners travel from across the world to take part and the temperature this year hovered between minus-10°C and minus-12°C.

“I love running, I love nature and I love extreme conditions — and it’s perfect,” said Andrea Dablander from Austria, who won the women’s marathon. “It was the perfect race, really.”

However, not everyone was so chipper at the finish line and one man lay in the snow, as someone tried to help him to his feet.

Despite the surreal spectacle and adverse weather, organizers seemed more surprised that the competitors had made it to the start line, with flight and travel restrictions in place to halt the spread of COVID-19.

“Despite the coronavirus, they all made it here — from 31 countries,” Alexei Nikiforov said.