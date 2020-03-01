Strasburg turns in rough spring debut for Nationals

Reuters

World Series Most Valuable Player Stephen Strasburg on Friday had a rough spring debut in West Palm Beach, Florida, giving up three runs in 1-1/3 innings, as the Washington Nationals lost 8-1 to the visiting Tampa Bay Rays.

Strasburg struck out three and threw 22 of 35 pitches for strikes before being removed. He gave up three hits and one walk.

“I think the last time I was in a competitive setting, it was a pretty big situation,” Strasburg told reporters, referring to his win over the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series. “You try not to think about how you’re feeling out there, but it didn’t really have the same rush of adrenaline as the last start. You just kinda roll with what you’ve got.”

Vidal Brujan’s two-run double off Strasburg in the second inning gave the Rays a 3-1 lead. Brian O’Grady added a homer and two-run double for Tampa Bay.

ASTROS 6, MARLINS 4

Michael Brantley hit a solo homer and right-hander Zack Greinke allowed one unearned run in two innings as the visiting Houston Astros edged the Miami Marlins in Jupiter, Florida.

Jesus Sanchez belted a two-run homer for the Marlins.

PHILLIES 6, BRAVES (SPLIT SQUAD) 5

Bryce Harper delivered a three-run double during a five-run fifth inning to help the Philadelphia Phillies beat the visiting Atlanta Braves in Clearwater, Florida.

The Braves scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to tie the score before the Phillies scored the winner on Carlos Martinez’s throwing error in the bottom of the frame.

TWINS 4, RED SOX 1

Eddie Rosario hit a two-run double and Alex Kirilloff slugged a two-run homer as the Minnesota Twins knocked off the visiting Boston Red Sox at Fort Myers, Florida.

J.D. Martinez hit his homer of the spring for the Red Sox.

YANKEES 5, BRAVES (SS) 3

Estevan Florial smacked the go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning as the visiting New York Yankees beat the Atlanta Braves at Venice, Florida.

Johan Camargo hit a two-run shot for the Braves, while Trey Harris added a solo blast.

BLUE JAYS 5, TIGERS 4

Teoscar Hernandez drove in three runs to help the visiting Toronto Blue Jays edge the Detroit Tigers at Lakeland, Florida.

Jonathan Schoop had a two-run double and Daniel Pinero hit a solo blast for the Tigers.

METS 3, CARDINALS 2

Andres Gimenez slugged a two-out homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the New York Mets past the visiting Saint Louis Cardinals at Port St Lucie, Florida.

Paul Goldschmidt and Austin Dean homered for the Cardinals.

ORIOLES 11, PIRATES 4

Richie Martin had four RBIs, including a three-run triple in the sixth, to lead the Baltimore Orioles past the Pittsburgh Pirates in Bradenton, Florida. John Ryan Murphy hit a grand slam for Pittsburgh.

BREWERS 6, DODGERS 5

Keston Hiura had a two-run homer among two hits, while Mark Mathias added two hits and three RBIs, as the Milwaukee Brewers held off the Los Angeles Dodgers in Phoenix, Arizona.

Cody Bellinger knocked in new Dodger Mookie Betts in the first inning, and DJ Peters and Zach McKinstry each homered for the Dodgers.

ANGELS 7, RANGERS 2

Shohei Ohtani had an RBI single in his spring training debut, and Arismendy Alcantara homered as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers in Tempe, Arizona.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa went two for two for the Rangers.

Also on Friday, it was:

‧ White Sox 8, Indians 3

‧ Giants (ss) 3, Royals 1