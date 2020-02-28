Lindberg makes history as Kim storms to lead in NZ

AFP, WELLINGTON

Sweden’s Pernilla Lindberg struggled in difficult conditions yesterday when she became the first woman golfer to compete at the New Zealand Open as South Korean teenager Kim Joo-hyung stormed to the early lead.

Lindberg, who won her first major at the 2018 ANA Inspiration, shot a nine-over-par 80 in strong winds in the Asian Tour event at the Millbrook Resort course and finished the first round in a two-way tie for 152nd in the 156-player field.

However, the 33-year-old was on track to meet her tournament goal to “beat just one man,” ending the day ahead of three, including Australian veteran Brett Rumford.

Talented 17-year-old Kim, who became the second-youngest winner on the Asian Tour at the Panasonic Open in India last year, shot a classy seven-under-par 64 at Millbrook to top the first-day leaderboard.

The first two rounds are played over two courses, with Australian Brad Kennedy, who played the neighboring Hills course, a stroke behind on six-under sharing second with Ben Eccles and Hong Kong Open winner Wade Ormsby, who both played Millbrook.

The pretournament favorite, New Zealand’s world No. 125 Ryan Fox, was tied 17th at two-under-par after making the long journey to his home open from last week’s WGC-Mexico Championship, where he finished tied 29th.

Former US Open winners Geoff Ogilvy and Michael Campbell are among a logjam of 23 players in a share of 60th place after both shooting one-under-par.

Taiwan’s Chan Shih-chang was in a group tied for 83rd on two-over 73.

The field play alternate rounds over the first two days at each of the Millbrook Resort and the Hills courses. The top 60 players and ties after the halfway cut would play the third and fourth rounds at Millbrook.

Additional reporting by staff writer