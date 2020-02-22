SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

CYCLING

Giro to cross iconic bridge

Budapest’s oldest bridge is to be crossed by riders on the first stage of this year’s Giro d’Italia after its use was originally ruled out because of planned renovation works. A statement said that race organizers had reached an agreement with the city government to include the iconic Szechenyi Chain Bridge for stage one, an 8.6km individual time trial. The bridge across the Danube was completed in 1849 and remains one of the city’s most visible landmarks, although increased traffic means major work is required. It is the 14th time the Giro has started outside Italy, but the first time an eastern European city is to host. After the initial time trial, there would be two further stages in Hungary before the race switches back to Italy. The Giro begins on May 9.

CRICKET

India win World Cup opener

Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav yesterday bowled India to an upset 17-run win over defending champions Australia in the opening game of the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup in Sydney. India were restricted to 132-4 off their 20 overs and a half-century from Australian opener Alyssa Healy appeared to have the hosts on track for victory. However, the dangerous Yadav took 4-19 to halt their momentum, with Australia all out for 115 with one ball to spare.

FOOTBALL

Owners approve new CBA

NFL owners on Thursday accepted the terms of a proposed new collective bargaining agreement (CBA), with the lone hurdle remaining being a vote of approval by the players. The NFL released a statement indicating that the owners have approved the negotiated terms of the deal. The current agreement was ratified in 2011 and is to expire following the 2020-2021 season. “Following more than 10 months of intensive and thorough negotiations, the NFL players and clubs have jointly developed a comprehensive set of new and revised terms that will transform the future of the game .... and ensure that the NFL’s second century is even better and more exciting for the fans,” the league said in a statement. If approved by the players, the new deal could reportedly go into effect in time for the new season, which begins on March 18.

RUGBY UNION

Crusaders crush Highlanders

Reigning champions Canterbury Crusaders yesterday celebrated 25 years in Super Rugby with a 33-13 demolition of the Highlanders in Christchurch, New Zealand. The 10-time title winners chose this week to celebrate the Southern Hemisphere competition’s silver jubilee, inviting more than 200 former players to a post-match function in their hometown. The current players turned on the style as their predecessors looked on, scoring five tries to two as they bossed the South Island derby. The Crusaders scored four first-half tries in front of an ecstatic home crowd, capitalizing on some woeful Highlanders defense. The visitors’ task was made more difficult when Shannon Frizzell was sin-binned early after the break for a tip-tackle on Braydon Ennor. The Highlanders lifted and were rewarded with a try to Jona Nareki, but Sione Havili put the result beyond doubt when he crossed the line with six minutes left on the clock.