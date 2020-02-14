Markstrom stops 49 shots; Canucks blank Blackhawks

Reuters

Goalie Jacob Markstrom on Wednesday stopped 49 shots for his second shutout of the season as the Vancouver Canucks blanked the visiting Chicago Blackhawks 3-0.

It was the fifth career shutout for Markstrom, who also picked up his 22nd win of the season. The Canucks improved to 19-6-3 at home, the most home wins by any Western Conference team, and won for the 11th time in their past 12 games at the Rogers Arena.

Brandon Sutter had a goal and two assists, while Bo Horvat and Adam Gaudette also scored goals for Vancouver, who extended their lead in the Pacific Division to three points over the Edmonton Oilers.

Goalie Corey Crawford finished with 17 saves for the Blackhawks, who saw their winless streak extended to a season-long five games (0-3-2), despite firing a season-high 49 shots on goal.

Chicago dominated action for most of the first period, outshooting the Canucks 17-7, but still trailed 1-0 at the end of the period.

Chicago appeared to take a 1-0 lead when Patrick Kane put in a rebound of his own shot, but the goal was quickly waved off by officials for goalie interference on Brandon Saad, who was hugging the crossbar behind Markstrom.

The Blackhawks challenged the call, but it was upheld, resulting in a two-minute delay-of-game penalty.

Vancouver instead took the 1-0 lead on the ensuing power play when Horvat took a goal-line feed from Sutter at the bottom of the left circle and snapped a shot past Crawford’s glove side.

The Canucks made it 2-0 at 6 minutes, 25 seconds of the second period when Antoine Roussel found a wide-open Gaudette on the right side of the net.

Gaudette then roofed a shot for his 10th goal of the season.

Chicago pulled Crawford for an extra attacker with three minutes remaining, while Sutter sealed the victory with a long empty-net goal with 2:09 left, his eighth goal of the season.

Also on Wednesday, it was:

‧ Bruins 4, Canadiens 1

‧ Kings 5, Flames 3