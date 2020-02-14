Medvedev crashes out of Rotterdam; Monfils rules

Reuters

Top seed Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday crashed out of the Rotterdam Open, losing to 104th-ranked Vasek Pospisil, who marched into the last 16 with a 6-4, 6-3 victory.

World No. 5 Medvedev saw his Rotterdam challenge ended in just 68 minutes by Pospisil.

The 29-year-old Canadian, who continues a fine run of form having reached the final at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier last week, managed to save five of six break points, while converting three of his own en route to a huge upset.

France’s Gael Monfils started his Rotterdam title defense with a convincing 6-3, 6-2 victory over Portugal’s Joao Sousa.

Monfils, who beat Pospisil in the final to win in Montpellier last week, needed only 70 minutes to dispatch his Portuguese opponent, firing five aces and converting four break points.

The 33-year-old Monfils, who is looking to become the first player to win back-to-back Rotterdam titles since Sweden’s Robin Soderling in 2011, next faces compatriot Gilles Simon, who beat Mikhail Kukushkin 7-6 (7/3), 3-6, 6-3.

“It’s never easy to come back after a win, but I have great memories from last year,” Monfils said.

In an all-Spanish showdown, Pablo Carreno Busta beat sixth seed Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7/4) to qualify for the quarter-finals after a nearly two-and-a-half-hour battle.

Carreno Busta fired 11 aces and saved seven break points to advance at his higher-ranked compatriot’s expense.

Belgian fourth seed David Goffin battled back from a set down and saved two break points in the decider to beat local hope Robin Haase 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4.

Goffin next faces Italy’s Jannik Sinner, who was awarded a walkover after his opponent, Moldovia’s Radu Albot, withdrew.