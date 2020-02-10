SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with Agencies

CRICKET

Bangladesh face defeat

Pakistan took a 212-run lead on the first innings on day 3 of the first Test in Rawalpindi yesterday, with Babar Azam making 143. The visitors have a long way to go after reaching 126-6 at stumps, needing 86 further runs to make Pakistan bat again.

ATHLETICS

Pole vault record set

Armand Duplantis of Sweden set a world pole vault record of 6.17m at an indoor meeting in Poland on Saturday. He cleared the bar on his second attempt in Torun to break the previous record of 6.16m set by French vaulter Renaud Lavillenie in February 2014.

RUGBY UNION

Stormers move top

Seabelo Senatla scored a superb try for the Western Stormers as they ground out a 13-0 win over the Northern Bulls on Saturday to move atop the Super Rugby table. Slick handling set up the winger to race clear for a 50th-minute try. Golden Lions winger Courtnall Skosan scored the match-winning try in a 27-20 victory over the Queensland Reds in Johannesburg.

SOCCER

Everton enhance position

Everton’s chances of securing a Champions League berth improved after they beat Crystal Palace 3-1 on Saturday to climb to seventh place and within five points of Chelsea, who occupy the fourth and final qualification place. Watford conceded a late own-goal by defender Adrian Mariappa to draw 1-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion.

SOCCER

Can urges ‘win dirty’

Emre Can says his new Borussia Dortmund teammates must learn to “win dirty” after leaking two late goals to lose 4-3 against Bayer 04 Leverkusen on Saturday. Can, who marked his first start for Dortmund with a stunning long-range goal, said they only had themselves to blame after conceding twice in the dying stages. “When we take the lead, we have to be a little dirtier,” said the midfielder, who joined last month from Juventus. “That’s something the team has to learn, defensively we all have to be better together.” It was the first time striker Erling Braut Haaland had failed to score for his new club after hitting eight goals in his first four games.

SOCCER

Verona upset Juventus

Giampaolo Pazzini’s late penalty gave Hellas Verona a surprise 2-1 win over Serie A leaders Juventus on Saturday, despite Cristiano Ronaldo setting another record. Ronaldo became the first Juventus player to score in 10 successive matches, but his goal was canceled out by Fabio Borini before Leonardo Bonucci gave away a penalty, which substitute Pazzini converted. Elsewhere, UC Sampdoria scored three times in nine minutes to come from behind against Torino and claim a 3-1 victory.

SOCCER

Atletico Madrid win

Atletico Madrid beat Granada 1-0 on Saturday, moving into fourth place in La Liga, while Getafe continued their charge toward a Champions League berth, with Jorge Molina scoring twice in a 3-0 win over Valencia. Elsewhere, Villarreal were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Valladolid and Levante UD beat CD Leganes 2-0.