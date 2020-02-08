Sharks, Brumbies extend dominance

AFP, DUNEDIN, New Zealand

South Africa’s Rugby World Cup hero Makazole Mapimpi yesterday bagged a double as the Sharks outclassed the Highlanders, while the Brumbies won their second of the season in a convincing victory over the Rebels.

The Sharks posted five tries to three, with winger Mapimpi — who became the first Springbok to score a try in a World Cup final during last year’s triumph in Japan — crossing twice in the 42-20 victory at Dunedin.

In Canberra, the Brumbies made it 10 wins on the trot at home by beating the Rebels 39-26, compounding the Melbourne team’s miserable start to the season after last weekend’s shock 36-27 defeat by the Sunwolves in Fukuoka, Japan.

Like the Brumbies, who made the semi-finals last year, the Sharks have won two from two after a 23-15 victory over the Bulls last week.

“The boys played for each other. The work rate and the defense were great,” Sharks captain Lukhanyo Am said after fullback Aphelele Fassi also scored a brace to snuff out a Highlanders’ fightback.

“The Highlanders managed to put us under pressure, but we bounced back,” he added.

Highlanders skipper Rob Thompson said that the hosts, featuring six debutants, made too many errors at crucial moments.

“Unfortunately, we let them off too much,” Thompson said. “But we’re a young team and we have a few boys debuting. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get it done for them, but we’ll be better for it.”

The Highlanders had a bye last week and looked rusty in their first outing of the season, gifting the Sharks early attacking opportunities with knock-ons and poor line-outs.

The match appeared to be settling into a tightly contested arm wrestle before the Sharks sparked to life, snatching three converted tries in seven minutes to take a 27-3 lead at the break.

The first came when flanker James Venter outpaced the Highlanders’ defense in a race for the line, before Mapimpi twice found himself on the end of passing moves that left the Highlanders’ tacklers flailing.

The Highlanders were much improved after the break and scored three tries, but Fassi’s late double ended any prospect of a comeback.

Rebels coach Dave Wessels reshaped his forwards pack after crashing to the Sunwolves, but it was no match for the Brumbies, who came out firing.

“I’m proud of the effort, especially how we started in the first half,” Brumbies skipper Allan Alaalatoa said. “They’re a quality side and we knew they would fight back.”

The Brumbies had a try after just four minutes, with inside center Irae Simone throwing a dummy to power over.

They kept pressing as the Rebels’ defense struggled, with Tom Banks also touching down after a beautiful offload from youngster Noah Lolesio, who converted both tries.

Tom Cusack got their third try and Solomone Kata grabbed his first in Super Rugby minutes later after a grubber-kick bounced favorably.

The Rebels, who had won their previous four matches against the Brumbies, lifted in the final five minutes of the first half, which saw Angus Cottrell dot down and Matt Toomua convert to give them some hope going into the break 24-7 behind.

They returned invigorated, with a maul pushing Cottrell over for another try a minute after the restart before Folau Fainga’a barged over to restore the Brumbies’ advantage.

Wallabies fullback Dane Haylett-Petty weaved past three defenders to put more points on the board for the Rebels and Frank Lomani also crossed, but it was not enough to make up the deficit.