Spurs weather City storm to snatch win

AFP, LONDON

Steven Bergwijn on Sunday scored a goal on debut that helped Tottenham Hotspur to a remarkable 2-0 win over 10-man Manchester City to breathe new life into their challenge for a top-four finish in the English Premier League.

Jose Mourinho’s men had been completely outplayed for the first hour, but were kept in the game by City’s profligacy and Hugo Lloris’ first-half penalty save from Ilkay Gundogan.

However, Oleksandr Zinchenko’s sending off changed the course of the game as Spurs scored with their first two shots on goal through Bergwijn and Son Heung-min.

The victory lifted Spurs up to fifth place, just four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

It was arguably the least anticipated of Mourinho and Pep Guardiola’s 23 meetings as opposing managers, but it resorted to type as the Portuguese set up Spurs to defend, while City monopolized possession.

The visitors could have been out of sight by halftime as in a recurring theme of their season, the champions were wasteful in front of goal.

Bergwijn, signed last week from PSV Eindhoven, capped a dream debut after halftime as he chested down Lucas Moura’s pass and volleyed past Ederson.

“As a little kid I wanted to be here and play in the Premier League, so to score on my debut is unbelievable,” Bergwijn said.

Eight minutes later, Spurs were out of sight when Son, who scored three times in a famous Champions League quarter-final win over City last season, was the scourge of City again with a fine finish.

A sixth league defeat of the season for City saw Liverpool remain 22 points clear at the top and within touching distance of their first English title for 30 years.

“Liverpool are unstoppable. We dropped a lot of points in many games where we played quite similar as today,” Guardiola said. “Always I believe you are closer to win the games if you create more chances and concede few. It happened a few times this season and we have to accept it.”

Earlier, Burnley and Arsenal played out a goalless draw at Turf Moor.

Additional reporting by staff writer